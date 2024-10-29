Black Cat Syndicate Advances Paulsens Gold Refurbishment

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. is on track with its refurbishment activities at the Paulsens Gold Operation, with key installations progressing safely and efficiently. The company anticipates commissioning the facility in December 2024, with the first gold pour expected by the end of the year. This progress marks a significant step forward in enhancing their gold production capabilities.

