Black Cat Advances Paulsens Gold Project

Black Cat Syndicate Limited is advancing the refurbishment of its wholly-owned Paulsens Gold Operation, with progress on processing facility repairs, site establishment, and operational readiness, including camp upgrades and infrastructure improvements. The company is also on track with its secured debt process, aiming to restart production at the high-grade gold operation, which boasts significant untapped mineralization and infrastructure advantages. Black Cat remains confident in meeting the targeted milestones for funding and operational commencement.

