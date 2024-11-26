Black Canyon Unveils Promising Manganese Discoveries

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.
Black Canyon Limited has announced promising results from its Wandanya Project, revealing a 3km strike of high-grade manganese mineralization, with potential for further expansion. Initial tests indicate manganese grades between 30% and 50%, and the presence of iron-rich formations, hinting at significant resource potential. The company plans further exploration in 2025 to assess the full scale of these discoveries.
