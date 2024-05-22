Black Canyon Prepares for High-Grade Manganese Drilling

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.

Black Canyon Limited announces upcoming drilling at the W2 prospect within the Wandanya tenement, following high-grade manganese findings, with expectations of starting post a Heritage Survey in late June. The company is also advancing a Scoping Study on the KR1 and KR2 deposits, aiming to optimize operations amidst rising manganese prices. The Wandanya project, wholly owned by Black Canyon, shows potential for significant manganese mineralization, drawing interest due to recent price surges.

