Black Canyon Limited Issues New Shares for Services

November 27, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.

Black Canyon Limited has announced the issuance of 214,286 fully paid ordinary shares as compensation for services rendered. These shares, set to be quoted on the ASX under the code BCA, were issued due to timing considerations and were not previously disclosed. This move highlights the company’s strategic approach in compensating service providers with equity.

