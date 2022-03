WUZHOU, China, March 23 (Reuters) - China has found one of the two black boxes belonging to the China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS plane that crashed on Monday, an official of the aviation regulator told reporters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; writing by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.