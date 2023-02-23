Black and Gay on Wall Street: Otho Kerr on Having a Front-Row Seat for Over 30 Years

This Black History Month, we sat down with Otho Kerr of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to learn more about his experience, insights and work at the intersection of capital markets, communities of color and LGBTQ+ identity.

Please level set for readers who you are and what you are up to.

Being a Black, gay professional on Wall Street for over thirty years, I have had a front row seat to how the investment community has evolved when it comes to investing in historically marginalized communities. While change hasn’t been quick, I take comfort in knowing that the needle is moving in the right direction. As a member of both the Board of Trustees for the NAACP Foundation and the Advisory Group for Colorful Capital, I am witnessing a sea change in the national effort to bring venture capital to Black and Brown, and LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs who historically have had no access to such capital. What drives me today as a Director in Community Development at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is an evidence-based belief that our country and economy will become stronger and more stable only if every community has the ability to thrive, which requires access to the type of capital that will support their entrepreneurs and dreamers. But it took me a few decades to get here. And let me be clear. While I believe there is an evidence-based reason for making investment capital accessible to every community, I very much personally believe that we all have a moral responsibility as well.

Let’s talk about those decades. How have the various aspects of your identity been sources of strength and/or friction for you in the finance sector over the years?

When I applied to law school in the 1980s, I wrote a rather compelling essay on how law school would prepare me to be a policy maker focused on elevating the human condition. Having worked as an intern for Massachusetts Senator Edward Brooke, the first African American U.S. Senator since Reconstruction, I was inspired to leverage my own privilege for the benefit of others. I saw law school – Harvard Law School in this case -- as a training ground, a vehicle for improving the lives of underserved populations. All of that was before I discovered what a lawyer could earn on Wall Street. Having come from a modest, middle class Black family, I saw no harm in putting my ambitions on the back burner for a few years to rake in a bit of what a Wall Street law firm had to offer. But then Goldman Sachs came calling – so I cavalierly continued to postpone the commitment I had made when applying to law school.

While I certainly encountered a few racists and homophobes while working on Wall Street, I actually found myself fortunate to spend most of my time working with folks who not only had an interest in their professions but had an interest in helping underserved communities as well. I benefitted from the counsel of Geoff Boisi, head of Global Finance at Goldman at the time. He gave me the incredible opportunity to co-create and co-found the Institute for Youth Entrepreneurship in Harlem, a venue for teaching young people of color economic literacy and economic self-sufficiency. I somehow managed this project while still working the grueling hours of a Wall Street investment banker. Perhaps the most impactful aspect of this project was the fact that one of my co-founders was Jacqueline Novogratz, who went on to become the founder of Acumen and a global leader in impact investing. She’s now one of my very best friends and one of the greatest influences in my life.

Phil Murphy, one of the rising stars at Goldman at the time, who later went on to become governor of New Jersey, regularly spoke to us about the importance of giving back to the community, a dynamic that ran deep at Goldman in those days. Upon reflection, though, we were falling short. While we were serving underserved communities, we weren’t actually investing in Black or Brown communities. In fact, pretty much no one on Wall Street was. And back then, LGBTQ+ communities weren’t even on the radar.

Historically, very little traditional investment capital has flowed to people who look like me – Black and/or gay – either formally through the capital markets or informally via friends and family. While racism and homophobia has certainly driven investment decisions and the lack thereof, who had access to capital was a function of who you knew. If you were a straight, white male, your network and access to investment capital were full of opportunity. Not so if you were Black and gay.

Research shows that today, connections and relationships continue to have a direct impact on how much is invested in communities. Each year about 30% of startup ventures receive capital from friends and family, which has historically been the most common source of external capital for business entrepreneurs. If a community has not had the opportunity to generate wealth, it doesn’t have the opportunity to source venture funding for its entrepreneurs and small businesses. Due to historical barriers that haven’t allowed for asset ownership and wealth accumulation, communities of color, especially LGBTQ+ communities of color, have been at an extraordinary disadvantage when it comes to having the ability to fund start-ups in their own communities. These communities need investment capital in order to thrive and this capital will flow only if traditional investors understand the moral and practical imperative behind investing in underserved communities.

Your work sits at the intersection of capital markets and racial justice. How are you working today to advance this focus within the investment community?

I was recruited to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with the expectation that I would connect capital to underserved communities, especially in the areas of health equity, climate adaptation and resilience and household financial well-being. Being Black and gay, I’m keenly aware that in order for all of us to succeed, we need an economy that works for everyone, not just for those who have already accumulated wealth or have access to wealth. That’s the beauty of working at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Our mission is, in part, to “make the economy stronger…for all segments of society.” We’re laser-focused on that, and we are studying the strategies that will help every corner of our community. We’re excited about understanding and giving oxygen to strategies that will help historically marginalized individuals, households and communities build wealth.

How do you recommend that finance professionals bring attention and an equity lens when it comes to the Black community and the LGBTQ+ community in the US?

In order for communities to build wealth, their entrepreneurs and dreamers need access to venture capital, not simply charitable donations. That’s why I’m excited about so much activity of late that is seeking to do just that. I’m thrilled about the work of the NAACP as it develops a strategy for making venture capital accessible to Black entrepreneurs. I’m inspired by the work of Colorful Capital, one of the few venture capital firms that is seeking to support the LGBTQ+ community with venture finance.

But we know that access to venture capital isn’t the only way that investors can strengthen communities. Understanding where capital is invested, how companies are governed, and who sits at the table are necessary considerations for investments to have impact. It’s in this spirit that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is hosting a webinar on March 16th – Advancing Equitable Outcomes: A Roadmap for Investors – in which we’ll explore a roadmap created by PolicyLink and CapEQ that shows investors how they can be a powerful contributor to equitable growth across historically marginalized communities in the course of their investment strategies.

When it comes to advancing equitable investment opportunities in America, the needle is moving in the right direction. I don’t know if the moral imperative to support underserved communities or the practical imperative to create a stronger, more stable economy is the primary driver. Both reasons give me hope. Regardless, change is upon us. It’s now time to pick up the pace. And while it may have taken me several decades to pursue the work I had committed to pursuing in my law school application, I think my journey gave me the tools to help move investment capital into underserved communities in a way that would not have been possible at the beginning of my journey when the investing community would have had no interest in investing in communities of which I was and am a part.

Megan Kashner is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and a professor and Director of Social Impact at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. William Burckart is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and CEO of The Investment Integration Project, an applied research and consulting services firm that helps investors manage systemic societal and environmental risks.

