BL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.44, changing hands as high as $57.80 per share. BlackLine Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BL's low point in its 52 week range is $47.265 per share, with $77.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.14.

