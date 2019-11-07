BL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.08, changing hands as high as $52.62 per share. BlackLine Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BL's low point in its 52 week range is $34.0101 per share, with $56.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.85.

