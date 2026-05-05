BKV's Insider Sale Was Pre-Planned. The Catalysts to Watch Aren't

Key Points

25,000 shares were sold directly for a transaction value of ~$774,000 at around $30.96 per share on May 1, 2026.

The transaction reduced Jacobsen's direct holdings by 9.00%, leaving him with 252,843 directly held shares post-sale.

No indirect or derivative interests were involved; all activity was in directly held common stock.

This sale is consistent with Jacobsen’s historical trade size and cadence, reflecting ongoing portfolio management as holdings capacity has declined.

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Eric S Jacobsen, President, Upstream of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV), disclosed the sale of 25,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on May 1, 2026, as reported in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,000 Transaction value $773,895.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 252,843 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $7.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($30.96); post-transaction value based on May 1, 2026 closing price ($31.32).

Key questions

How does this trade compare to Jacobsen's recent insider selling in BKV Corporation?

The 25,000-share sale is within the typical range for Jacobsen, whose four most recent open-market sales averaged ~29,800 shares, with individual transactions varying from 25,000 to 31,350 shares over the past two years.

The 25,000-share sale is within the typical range for Jacobsen, whose four most recent open-market sales averaged ~29,800 shares, with individual transactions varying from 25,000 to 31,350 shares over the past two years. What proportion of Jacobsen’s BKV Corporation holdings was impacted by this transaction?

The transaction represented 9.00% of Jacobsen’s direct equity stake, reducing his total directly held position from 278,000 to 252,843 shares.

The transaction represented 9.00% of Jacobsen’s direct equity stake, reducing his total directly held position from 278,000 to 252,843 shares. Was there any participation by trusts or related entities in this filing?

No; all shares traded were directly held by Jacobsen, with no indirect sales, gifts, or withholdings disclosed in the filing.

No; all shares traded were directly held by Jacobsen, with no indirect sales, gifts, or withholdings disclosed in the filing. What is the market context around the transaction date?

Shares were sold at around $30.96 per share, near the May 1, 2026 market close of $31.32, with BKV Corporation’s stock up 68.39% year-over-year at that time, suggesting Jacobsen's sales have occurred amid a period of elevated valuation.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.28 billion Revenue (TTM) $903.73 million Net income (TTM) $173.42 million 1-year price change 72.58%

* 1-year price change calculated as of May 4, 2026.

Company snapshot

BKV provides natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) production, as well as gathering, processing, and transportation services.

It generates revenue primarily from the sale of produced natural gas and NGLs, leveraging owned and operated upstream and midstream assets.

The company serves utilities, energy marketers, and industrial customers seeking reliable natural gas supply in the United States.

BKV Corporation operates as a vertically integrated energy company focused on the exploration, production, and midstream management of natural gas and NGL resources.

What this transaction means for investors

The trade was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted in November 2025, meaning the May 1 timing was set roughly six months in advance — not a discretionary call by Jacobsen. That drains most of the signal out of a single sale from a divisional president. BKV itself is worth more attention. It's a small-cap natural gas producer with upstream operations in the Barnett and Marcellus, plus the Temple I and II combined-cycle power plants inside ERCOT, and a growing carbon capture business anchored by the Barnett Zero project. That mix is why the stock has run hard over the past year — it sits at the intersection of AI data center power demand and lower-emission gas. None of that is settled by this Form 4. The catalysts that could move the thesis are a signed long-term power purchase agreement with a hyperscaler, first injection at the Eagle Ford and Cotton Cove CCUS projects later this year, and the first quarterly print with the Power JV consolidated into BKV's financials.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.