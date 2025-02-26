BKV ORATION Earnings Results: $BKV Reports Quarterly Earnings

BKV ORATION ($BKV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.15 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $119,780,000, missing estimates of $185,671,471 by $-65,891,471.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BKV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BKV ORATION Insider Trading Activity

BKV ORATION insiders have traded $BKV stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNIT S PATEL purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $900,000

KIRANA LIMPAPHAYOM purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $450,000

JOHN T JIMENEZ (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 16,500 shares for an estimated $297,000

JOSEPH R DAVIS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $180,000

ANON SIRISAENGTAKSIN purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $144,000

ETHAN NGO (Chf Technical Resources Ofcr) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $90,000

CHRISTOPHER P KALNIN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $45,000

DAVID TAMERON (VP, Strategic Finance and IR) has made 3 purchases buying 2,100 shares for an estimated $37,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARY RITA VALOIS (Chief Information Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $36,000

TRAVIS LAUER (Vice President of Operations) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $13,500

BRADLEY A BIRKELO (Senior VP, Subsurface) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $9,000

AKARAPHONG DAYANANDA purchased 500 shares for an estimated $9,000

SIMON BOWMAN (Senior Director Midstream) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.