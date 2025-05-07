BKV ORATION Earnings Preview: Recent $BKV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BKV ORATION ($BKV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $211,065,255 and earnings of $0.13 per share.

BKV ORATION Insider Trading Activity

BKV ORATION insiders have traded $BKV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ETHAN NGO (Chf Corporate Dev Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,334 shares for an estimated $835,600 .

. ERIC S JACOBSEN (President, Upstream) sold 31,350 shares for an estimated $628,968

LINDSAY B LARRICK (Chief Legal and Admin Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $316,032

DAVID TAMERON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,409 shares for an estimated $179,253.

BKV ORATION Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

