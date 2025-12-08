Is BKV Corporation (BKV) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BKV (BKV) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

BKV is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 244 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BKV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKV's full-year earnings has moved 33.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BKV has moved about 22% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BKV is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 60.8%.

For Daqo New Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BKV belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 43.1% so far this year, so BKV is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Daqo New Energy belongs to the Solar industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #43. The industry has moved +34% year to date.

BKV and Daqo New Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

