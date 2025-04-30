BKV Corporation and Comstock Resources Announce Agreement for Carbon Capture Projects in Texas

BKV Corporation and Comstock Resources announced a non-binding agreement to develop carbon capture projects at Comstock’s Texas facilities.

BKV Corporation and Comstock Resources have announced a non-binding agreement for BKV to develop carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) projects at Comstock's natural gas processing facilities in the Western Haynesville area of Texas. The initiative aims to establish CCUS injection wells to permanently sequester carbon dioxide waste from Comstock’s Bethel and Marquez facilities. The collaboration combines BKV's expertise in CCUS with Comstock's status as a major natural gas producer in a significant shale region. Both companies emphasize their commitment to innovation and sustainability in addressing energy demands while reducing carbon emissions, viewing carbon capture as pivotal for the future of responsible energy production. Further negotiations will detail the terms of the prospective projects.

DENVER, CO AND FRISCO, TX, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKV Corporation (NYSE: BKV) (“BKV”) and Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) ("Comstock") today announced an exclusive, non-binding agreement for BKV to develop carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (“CCUS”) projects at two of Comstock’s natural gas processing facilities in its Western Haynesville operating area.





As part of the agreement, the companies plan to develop CCUS injection wells to permanently sequester carbon dioxide waste produced at Comstock’s Bethel and Marquez natural gas processing and production facilities in Texas, as well as other locations. The terms of the prospective projects are subject to further negotiation and execution of one or more definitive agreements.





The agreement seeks to combine BKV’s proven and innovative CCUS capabilities with Comstock’s position as a leading producer in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas with direct access to the high value Gulf Coast markets and LNG corridor.





“BKV is proud to bring our proven track record to the table as we deliver innovative solutions that meet rising energy demand while managing carbon emissions,” said Chris Kalnin, CEO of BKV. “Collaborating with a premier partner like Comstock is a compelling opportunity to showcase how our CCUS portfolio can enable other natural gas producers to utilize low-carbon infrastructure and operate more sustainably. We view carbon capture as essential to the future of responsible energy, and this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the long-term viability of natural gas. We’re excited about what we can achieve together.”





“Industrial customers desire scalable, low-carbon energy solutions, and enhancing Comstock’s infrastructure with innovative CCUS partnerships will deliver exactly that,” said M. Jay Allison, CEO of Comstock Resources. “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate on carbon capture projects that align with Comstock’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. BKV’s leadership in carbon capture and storage innovation makes them the ideal partner for executing our vision.”







About BKV Corporation







Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, BKV Corporation (BKV) is a forward-thinking, growth-driven energy company focused on creating value for its stockholders. BKV's core business is to produce natural gas from its owned and operated upstream assets. BKV’s overall business is organized into four business lines: natural gas production; natural gas gathering, processing and transportation; power generation; and carbon capture, utilization and sequestration. BKV (and its predecessor entity) was founded in 2015, and BKV and its employees are committed to building a different kind of energy company. BKV is one of the top 20 gas-weighted natural gas producers in the United States and the largest natural gas producer by gross operated volume in the Barnett Shale. BKV Corporation is the parent company for the BKV family of companies.







About Comstock Resources







Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.







Forward-Looking Statements







The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, include statements regarding BKV and Comstock’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and often contain words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “budget,” “plan,” “seek,” “envision,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, such as the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements discussed in BKV and Comstock’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Except as required by applicable law, BKV and Comstock undertake no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.







For BKV:









Media Contact







Becky Escott





BKV Corporation





Senior Director, Corporate Communications







media@bkvcorp.com









Investor Contacts







David Tameron





BKV Corporation





Chief Financial Officer







investorrelations@bkvcorp.com







Caldwell Bailey





ICR, Inc.





BKVIR@icrinc.com







For Comstock:







Ron Mills





VP - Finance & Investor Relations





Comstock Resources





972-668-8834







rmills@comstockresources.com







SOURCE: BKV Corporation



