BKV Corp. price target raised to $25 from $24 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril raised the firm’s price target on BKV Corp. (BKV) to $25 from $24 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q results with a beat on both production and EBITDAX. It is beginning to ramp development capex in the Barnett as strip pricing improves and it sees lower service costs.

