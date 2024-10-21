BKV Corp. initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage of BKV Corp. (BKV) with an Overweight rating and $24 price target The company offers “differentiated” exposure to power and carbon capture growth businesses that should drive share price upside using a sum-of-the-parts approach, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Given BKV’s relative small size, the firm believes investors gain outsized exposure to two secular themes – power growth and the energy transition.

