BKV Corp. initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

October 21, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Barclays initiated coverage of BKV Corp. (BKV) with an Overweight rating and $24 price target The company offers “differentiated” exposure to power and carbon capture growth businesses that should drive share price upside using a sum-of-the-parts approach, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Given BKV’s relative small size, the firm believes investors gain outsized exposure to two secular themes – power growth and the energy transition.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
