$BKTI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BKTI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,047,044 of trading volume.
$BKTI Insider Trading Activity
$BKTI insiders have traded $BKTI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES T LANKTREE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,541 shares for an estimated $54,654.
$BKTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $BKTI stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 38,497 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,320,062
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 34,183 shares (+32.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,172,135
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC added 25,997 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $891,437
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 25,966 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $890,374
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 25,157 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $862,633
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 19,535 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $669,855
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 17,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $583,684
