BKSY Stock Falls 28% in a Month: Should You Buy the Dip or Wait?

BlackSky Technologies BKSY shares have slipped 28% in a month, in contrast to the industry’s 6.4% increase.

The company is at an inflection point in 2025. As a rising force in real-time satellite analytics, BKSY has built its reputation on delivering fast, AI-powered geospatial intelligence to both government and commercial clients. Its push to expand next-generation imagery, supported by bold financial moves and growing partnerships, paints a picture of opportunity, but not without its share of volatility. Competition is intensifying, with Planet Labs PL and Parsons Corporation PSN steadily advancing their capabilities. For investors, a clear understanding of BlackSky’s strengths relative to its peers is critical when deciding if BKSY deserves a spot in a portfolio.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Scaling Up With Gen-3: BKSY’s Execution vs. Headwinds

At the center of BlackSky’s 2025 strategy is the rollout of its Gen-3 satellite constellation. These advanced satellites promise higher resolution and faster analytics, with the ability to deliver near-real-time data to clients. So far, two Gen-3 satellites are in orbit, with four more slated for launch before the end of the year. Early deployments have already begun supplying high-resolution images and AI-driven insights to select partners, demonstrating clear progress toward the company’s vision.

On the financial side, BlackSky bolstered its liquidity by raising $185 million through convertible notes, providing flexibility to fund capital expenditures and future launches. But scaling aggressively comes at a cost. In the second quarter of 2025, revenues fell 11% year over year to $22.2 million, while operating losses deepened following the LeoStella acquisition and heightened spending on growth. As a result, management trimmed its 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, citing delayed U.S. government budgets and unpredictable international contract cycles. For BlackSky, landing and executing significant new contracts in the second half of the year isn’t just desirable, it’s essential for restoring confidence and keeping the growth narrative intact.

Competition: Positioning BlackSky Against Planet Labs and Parsons

Planet Labs, with a broader revenue base, enjoys more stability despite operating at a loss. Its expertise lies in environmental monitoring and long-term change detection. While Planet’s strength is global coverage, BlackSky differentiates itself by focusing on rapid deployment and real-time analytics, critical for defense and mission-sensitive operations.

Parsons, while historically rooted in defense and engineering, is investing aggressively to grow proprietary analytics platforms, leveraging government relationships that BlackSky prizes. PSN’s increased focus on fusing satellite data with AI for defense and intelligence makes it a rising NYSE competitor in BlackSky’s lucrative target market. Parsons regularly wins contracts in the same U.S. federal pipeline that BlackSky targets, and both are discussed by analysts when evaluating the future of NYSE-listed space and intelligence equities.

BKSY’s Path Ahead

We are expecting a 15% year-over-year increase in revenues in 2025, supported by government contracts, expanding international presence and the expected impact of the Gen-3 fleet. That said, profitability remains the company’s Achilles’ heel with an expected loss of $3.05 per share, expanding around 22.5% year over year.

The upcoming quarters will be pivotal as success hinges on converting its robust sales pipeline, growing recurring analytics-driven revenues and managing capital spending with discipline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wait and Watch: The Prudent Play

BlackSky’s story in 2025 is one of innovation balanced by execution risk. Its Gen-3 constellation and funding moves showcase ambition, but revenue softness and widening losses keep the investment case uncertain. For now, the prudent approach is to wait and watch. Investors should monitor contract wins in the second half of 2025 and track how quickly Gen-3 capabilities translate into recurring revenues. Until the company demonstrates consistent growth and improved margins, BKSY remains more of a speculative play than a core holding.

BKSY stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Planet Labs PBC (PL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parsons Corporation (PSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.