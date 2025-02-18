$BKSY stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BKSY stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,131,885 of trading volume.

$BKSY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BKSY:

$BKSY insiders have traded $BKSY stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY EDWARD DUBOIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,528 shares for an estimated $254,151 .

. BRIAN E O'TOOLE (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,372 shares for an estimated $249,853 .

. CHRISTIANA L LIN (General Counsel & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,581 shares for an estimated $152,800 .

. TRACY WARD (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,296 shares for an estimated $28,449 .

. DAVID DIDOMENICO sold 671 shares for an estimated $7,146

TIMOTHY M. HARVEY sold 671 shares for an estimated $7,146

WILLIAM D. PORTEOUS sold 570 shares for an estimated $6,070

JAMES R TOLONEN sold 564 shares for an estimated $6,006

MAGID M ABRAHAM sold 481 shares for an estimated $5,122

SUSAN M. GORDON sold 381 shares for an estimated $4,057

$BKSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $BKSY stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.