BKR Wins Service Deal From AGPC for Nigeria's Gas Processing Plant

Baker Hughes Company BKR secured a long-term service agreement from ANOH Gas Processing Company (“AGPC”) to provide comprehensive lifecycle and digital services for the ANOH Gas Processing Plant in Nigeria, strengthening its revenue stream and expanding its presence in Africa's natural gas market. The contract covers maintenance, repairs, engineering support and the deployment of Baker Hughes' iCenter digital solutions for critical turbomachinery equipment, including two NovaLT16 gas turbines previously supplied by the company.

The agreement builds on Baker Hughes' longstanding relationship with AGPC. In 2019, BKR supplied an integrated power island solution for the ANOH facility, including compressors, gears and two NovaLT 16 gas turbines, which were the first to be deployed in Sub-Saharan Africa. By securing equipment and long-term service contracts, BKR is able to strengthen its business model by generating additional cash flows while deepening customer relationships over the lives of its assets.

A key component of the contract is the deployment of Baker Hughes' iCenter digital platform powered by Cordant, which provides remote monitoring and diagnostics capabilities. These digital solutions are expected to improve equipment reliability, optimize plant performance and reduce operational downtime, enhancing the value of BKR’s industrial and energy technology portfolio.

The award also strengthens Baker Hughes' strategic position in Nigeria, where natural gas development remains a national priority. The ANOH Gas Processing Plant is critical part of Nigeria's efforts to expand domestic gas supply, support power generation and encourage a transition toward cleaner-burning fuels. Services will be delivered through BKR’s Port Harcourt service center, reinforcing its local presence and regional expertise.

This award boosts Baker Hughes’ cash flow and exposure to natural gas infrastructure. The agreement not only solidifies BKR’s customer base and earnings visibility but also enhances investor appeal by highlighting strong demand for its digital solutions.

Baker Hughes currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The business models of BKR and other players providing oilfield services to upstream companies are closely linked to the capital spending of upstream players. With West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude prices trading above the $70-per-barrel mark and Brent prices trading above the $75-per-barrel mark, according to oilprice.com, players like Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST, YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF and W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI, which have a presence in upstream operations, are benefiting from elevated crude prices. WTI and VIST currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas YPF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vista operates 205,600 acres within Argentina's Vaca Muerta formation, one of the world's premier shale basins. Supported by this massive footprint, VIST expects its production to reach 200 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030.

Argentina’s integrated energy company YPF has an extensive footprint in the Vaca Muerta formation to fuel production growth. YPF anticipates increased spending and activity in the coming quarters to bolster oil and gas production in the second half of 2026.

W&T Offshore’s robust offshore footprint in the Gulf of America spans approximately 605,000 acres and supports a large reserve base. WTI's 1P and 2P reserves provide 20 years of production potential and resource longevity.

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W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.