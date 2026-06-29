BKR Wins Angola Contract for Azule Energy's Greater PAJ Development

Baker Hughes Company BKR has secured a significant contract from Azule Energy to provide subsea production systems for the Greater PAJ offshore development in Angola, strengthening its position in the global deepwater services market. The award underscores BKR’s industry leadership in offshore production technologies while broadening its presence across one of Sub-Saharan Africa's premier energy-producing regions.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will supply deepwater horizontal tree systems, subsea control modules, intervention workover control systems and associated connection, distribution and topside equipment. The company will also provide integrated tooling, installation support, commissioning and ongoing production services through its established facilities in Angola. This broad scope allows BKR to generate revenues not only from equipment sales but also from services throughout the project's operating life.

The contract highlights Baker Hughes' technological advantage in ultra-deepwater developments. Its horizontal tree systems are engineered to operate at pressures of up to 10,000 pounds per square inch and water depths of 10,000 feet, while their modular design supports faster deployment and improved long-term production efficiency.

The award also reinforces BKR’s long-standing footprint in Angola, where it already maintains the largest installed subsea equipment base in Sub-Saharan Africa. Leveraging its local infrastructure and supply chain is expected to improve execution efficiency and strengthen customer relationships.

With subsea trees delivery scheduled to begin in 2027, the contract enhances Baker Hughes' future order backlog and revenue visibility. The agreement strengthens BKR’s business model and customer base while enhancing investor appeal by highlighting robust demand for its offshore production technologies.

Baker Hughes currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The business models of oilfield equipment and service providers, including BKR, are closely linked to the capital spending of upstream players. With Brent prices trading above the $70-per-barrel mark and West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude prices trading around the $70-per-barrel mark, according to oilprice.com, players like Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST, YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF and W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI which have presence in upstream operations are benefiting from the elevated crude pricing environment. WTI and VIST currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while YPF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vista operates 205,600 acres within the Vaca Muerta Basin, widely recognized as Argentina's premier shale basin. Supported by this massive footprint, VIST expects to achieve production of 200 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030.

Argentina’s integrated energy company, YPF, has an extensive footprint in the Vaca Muerta formation to fuel production growth. YPF anticipates increased spending and activity in the coming quarters to bolster oil and gas production in the second half of 2026.

W&T Offshore’s robust offshore footprint in the Gulf of America spans approximately 605,000 acres and supports a large reserve base. WTI's 1P and 2P reserves provide 20 years of production potential and resource longevity.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.