BKR Trading 10.4% Below CEO's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 26, Baker Hughes Company's CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli, invested $199,672.97 into 11,254 shares of BKR, for a cost per share of $17.74. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and achieve a cost basis 10.4% cheaper than Simonelli, with shares changing hands as low as $15.89 per share. Baker Hughes Company shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.705 per share, with $28.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.06. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BKR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2020 Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $18.05 $54,151.20 02/26/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 11,254 $17.74 $199,672.97 02/24/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 15,368 $19.49 $299,522.32

The current annualized dividend paid by Baker Hughes Company is $0.72/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/31/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BKR, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.