$BKR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BKR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $114,399,721 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BKR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BKR stock page):
$BKR Insider Trading Activity
$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIA C BORRAS (Chief Growth & Experience Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135,170 shares for an estimated $5,583,360.
- NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,709,600
- JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,141 shares for an estimated $693,679.
- REBECCA L CHARLTON (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $232,440
$BKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 16,510,623 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $725,641,880
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 14,981,627 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $658,442,506
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 4,712,097 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,096,663
- FMR LLC added 4,212,391 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,134,584
- AMUNDI removed 4,209,093 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,989,637
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,096,795 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,054,140
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,713,301 shares (+2585.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,199,578
$BKR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.
$BKR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKR in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/24/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
$BKR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $49.0 on 07/16/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $41.0 on 07/02/2025
- Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $45.0 on 05/16/2025
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $48.0 on 04/24/2025
- Keith Mackey from RBC Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 04/24/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $46.0 on 04/24/2025
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 04/24/2025
