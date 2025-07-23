$BKR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BKR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $114,399,721 of trading volume.

$BKR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BKR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BKR stock page ):

$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA C BORRAS (Chief Growth & Experience Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135,170 shares for an estimated $5,583,360 .

. NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,709,600

JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,141 shares for an estimated $693,679 .

. REBECCA L CHARLTON (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $232,440

$BKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$BKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKR in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

$BKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $49.0 on 07/16/2025

Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $41.0 on 07/02/2025

Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $45.0 on 05/16/2025

David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $48.0 on 04/24/2025

Keith Mackey from RBC Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 04/24/2025

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $46.0 on 04/24/2025

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 04/24/2025

