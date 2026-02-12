BKR Secures Gas Turbine Deal to Power U.S. Data Center Projects

Baker Hughes Company BKR wins an order to power U.S. data center projects from Twenty20 Energy. Under the deal, BKR will supply 10 Frame 5 gas turbines and associated generator technology, with initial deliveries commencing in 2027. Together, they are capable of generating up to 250 MW of power. This power will be utilized at Twenty20 Energy’s data center sites in Georgia and Texas.

The transaction marks a step in a long-term partnership between Baker Hughes and Twenty20 Energy, with BKR set to provide large-scale power generation equipment to support major facilities. The partnership is focused on delivering reliable, cleaner energy to meet the rapidly growing power needs of AI and data centers across the United States.

Deals like this underscore surging demand for BKR’s gas turbine technology, driven by AI, cloud computing and digital infrastructure expansion, supporting stronger cash flows and greater investor appeal going forward.

BKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With the growing demand for data centers and a global shift toward cleaner energy, spending on companies that supply power-generation equipment or cleaner fuels for data centers is expected to increase in the coming years. Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Chevron Corporation CVX and Linde plc LIN are companies that generate cleaner fuel or supply power generation equipment.

XOM is a leading integrated giant. It is producing high-reliability, low-carbon intensity power to meet growing demand from data centers.

Like XOM, CVX is a leading integrated giant that engages across the entire energy chain, from hydrocarbons to next-generation energy technologies. It is actively involved in the production of hydrogen fuels and renewable fuels.

LIN’s position as a leading hydrogen supplier, combined with its involvement in emerging clean fuels and a 1,000-kilometer pipeline network, enables reliable hydrogen delivery at scale.

