BKR Poised to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Baker Hughes BKR is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents, primarily attributed to cost improvements and operational efficiency.

Baker Hughes Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Baker Hughes Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Baker Hughes Company Quote

Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of roughly 11.5%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend of BKR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of 61 cents has been revised downward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 9% decline from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $6.8 billion indicates a 1.2% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for BKR

Per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average spot prices for Cushing, OK, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July, August and September were $68.39, $64.86 and $63.96 per barrel, respectively. However, the pricing environment was more favorable in the prior-year months, with average prices of $81.80, $76.68 and $70.24 per barrel, respectively.

The softer pricing environment is likely to have hurt Baker Hughes’ business associated with Oilfield Services and Equipment in the September quarter of this year. Our model projects EBITDA from the business unit to decline 8.8% year over year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for BKR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: BKR has an Earnings ESP of -2.28%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

BP BP is an integrated energy company. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share.

ConocoPhillips COP currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

COP is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, indicating a 20.8% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Eni SpA E currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Eni is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for E’s earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, which indicates a decrease of 15.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

