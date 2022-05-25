BKR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/27/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 6/10/22. As a percentage of BKR's recent stock price of $36.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.23 per share, with $39.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.12.

In Wednesday trading, Baker Hughes Company shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.