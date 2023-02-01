BKR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/3/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/23, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 2/17/23. As a percentage of BKR's recent stock price of $31.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Baker Hughes Company to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when BKR shares open for trading on 2/3/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.415 per share, with $39.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.86.
In Wednesday trading, Baker Hughes Company shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
