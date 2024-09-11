BKR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.88, changing hands as low as $32.25 per share. Baker Hughes Company shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $28.32 per share, with $39.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.55. The BKR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.