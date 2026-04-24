BKNG to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Booking Holdings BKNG is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 28.



For the first quarter of 2026, Booking Holdings expects total revenue growth of 14% to 16%, and constant currency revenue growth is projected to rise 7%-9% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.50 billion, suggesting growth of 15.45% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.10 per share, indicating growth of 11.11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark has decreased by a cent in the past 30 days.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Booking Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 14.36%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of BKNG’s Q1 Results

Booking Holdings entered 2026 with strong demand momentum, supported by resilient global travel trends and broad-based regional strength. In the fourth quarter of 2025, room nights grew 9%, and gross bookings rose 16%, driven by healthy demand across all major regions, with Asia and the United States delivering low double-digit growth. Continued booking window expansion and stable consumer travel intent further reinforced underlying demand conditions. This sustained momentum, coupled with management’s view of resilient travel demand, suggests that Booking Holdings is likely to have benefited from solid volume growth and favorable booking trends in the first quarter of 2026.



Booking Holdings continues to expand its AI and generative AI capabilities across the travel journey, including natural-language search, smart filters, personalized recommendations and AI-powered customer support agents. These tools enhance trip discovery, improve booking decisions and provide faster assistance before and during travel. The company is also integrating these capabilities across verticals and collaborating with leading AI players to strengthen functionality and reach. With ongoing deployment and deeper integration, these initiatives are expected to have improved conversion rates, customer experience and operational efficiency in the quarter under review.



Booking Holdings’ Genius loyalty program remains a key driver of high-quality demand, with Level 2 and 3 members representing over 30% of the active user base and accounting for a high-50% share of room nights. These members tend to book more frequently, plan earlier and exhibit stronger retention, while also driving higher direct booking rates. The program’s expanding benefits and broad global reach continue to deepen engagement and repeat usage, suggesting that Booking Holdings is anticipated to have benefited from stronger customer loyalty, improved booking frequency and more predictable demand in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the slowdown in growth appears to be evident, as Booking Holdings enters the first quarter of 2026 against a strong 2025 base, when room nights grew at an annualized rate of 8% and accelerated throughout the year, including 9% growth in the fourth quarter. In contrast, the first quarter of 2026 room night growth is expected to be just 5%-7%, indicating a slowdown compared to the previous quarter. This deceleration reflects a return to normalcy after robust demand and highlights reduced momentum in core booking trends. As a result, growth moderation is expected to have negatively impacted Booking Holdings’ top-line trajectory and overall performance in the first quarter of 2026.

What Our Model Says for BKNG Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Booking Holdings this time. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



Booking Holdings currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.57% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Amazon.com AMZN currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.56% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. AMZN shares have gained 10.5% in the year-to-date period. AMZN is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Murphy USA Inc. MUSA has an Earnings ESP of +9.47% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. MUSA shares have risen 32% in the year-to-date period. MUSA is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.



Shake Shack SHAK presently has an Earnings ESP of +23.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. SHAK shares have appreciated 20.3% in the year-to-date period. SHAK is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.

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Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.