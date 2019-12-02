BKNG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1874.02, changing hands as low as $1867.76 per share. Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $1606.27 per share, with $2081.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1873.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.