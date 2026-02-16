BKNG Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Booking Holdings BKNG is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.11 billion, suggesting growth of 11.73% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $48.23 per share, indicating growth of 16.08% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark has increased by 5 cents in the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 18.21%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note for BKNG

Booking Holdings is expected to have entered the fourth quarter of 2025 with strengthening operational momentum as strategic initiatives across loyalty and multi-vertical expansion gained traction. The Genius loyalty program is expected to have continued demonstrating robust engagement, with travellers in Levels 2 and 3 accounting for an increasing share of room nights while exhibiting higher conversion rates and stronger repeat booking behavior. The direct channel mix, which reached the mid-60% range, is expected to have delivered meaningful marketing efficiency gains, reducing customer acquisition costs across core markets.



The Connected Trip vision is expected to have gained further momentum during the quarter as multi-vertical booking behavior accelerated. Flight tickets and attractions had been growing substantially faster than accommodation bookings, with Connected Trip transactions growing in the mid-20% range. The merchant payments business, representing approximately 68% of total gross bookings, is expected to have continued expanding while generating incremental revenue and contribution margin.



However, fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect significant deceleration in growth as the booking window normalizsation reverses earlier pull-forward effects. Room night growth was anticipated between 4% and 6%, representing substantial moderation. The U.S. market is expected to have shown continued softness in pricing power, with constant currency average daily rates remaining roughly flat and length of stay declining year -over -year, suggesting persistent consumer spending caution. Revenue growth projected between 10% and 12% is expected to have faced dilution from an increasing mix of lower-margin flight and attractions bookings, pressuring overall take rates and margin expansion despite the transformation program savings.

What Our Model Says for BKNG Stock

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Booking Holdings currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks in the Zacks worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Nutrien NTR has an Earnings ESP of +8.21% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nutrien is set to report its upcoming results on Feb. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. Estimates for Nutrien’s EPS for the fourth quarter indicate a year-over-year increase of 180.65%.



Analog Devices ADI is set to report its upcoming results on Feb. 18. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ upcoming earnings is pegged at $2.3 per share and has increased by a penny over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ EPS for the fiscal first quarter implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 41.1%.



Moody’s MCO is set to report its upcoming results on Feb. 18. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Moody’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.46 per share, which has been revised upward by 5 cents over the past 30 days. Estimates for Moody’s fourth-quarter EPS indicate year-over-year growth of 32.06%.

