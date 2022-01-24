BKNG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $2321.12, changing hands as low as $2218.67 per share. Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $1860.73 per share, with $2687.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2299.03. The BKNG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

