BKNG Up 15.5% in a Month: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Booking Holdings’ BKNG shares have gained 15.5% in the past month compared with the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s return of 11%. It has also outperformed the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s appreciation of 9.7% over the same timeframe.



Booking Holdings has been benefiting from growing strength in the online travel booking segment. Strong momentum across its merchant and advertising business is aiding top-line growth.



Robust growth in rental car and airline ticket units has been a positive. BKNG is consistently making efforts to enhance its portfolio strength, which has been a key catalyst.



Hence, the question that investors should ponder with — would these efforts help BKNG sustain its momentum?



Let’s analyze the key near-term drivers of Booking Holdings.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Booking Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

Strong Portfolio Drives BKNG Stock’s Prospects

Booking Holdings is riding on its strong portfolio. The introduction of several key initiatives, including enhanced connected trip features, expansion of merchant options on Booking.com, advancing AI capabilities, growing alternative accommodations and upgrading the Genius loyalty program are noteworthy developments.



Efforts to enhance the connected trip feature by developing integrated travel solutions — combining trip planning, flight bookings, accommodations and activities with AI technology — are driving growth in BKNG's online travel booking segment.



Its efforts to expand the merchant offerings at Booking.com to provide more benefits to travelers and partner suppliers have been a significant positive.



Growing investment in AI technology to personalize traveler recommendations and enhance customer service through advanced chatbots and other AI-driven tools has been a key driver of growth in the company’s user base.



Integrating the generative AI travel assistant, Penny, with Booking.com’s AI Trip Planner to support travelers has been a significant boost for the company, contributing to a seamless travel experience.



Efforts to enhance the alternative accommodation business by expanding listings available on Booking.com for both travelers and supply partners have been a key driver of growth in the company’s online travel booking segment.



Improvements to the Genius Loyalty Program, such as increased benefits and personalized rewards, have played a crucial role in boosting customer retention and driving greater user engagement.



These are expected to drive top-line growth in the near term. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $7.61 billion, indicating growth of 3.62% year over year.



The consensus mark for 2024 revenues is pegged at $22.95 billion, suggesting 7.4% growth over 2023.

Stiff Competition Hurts BKNG Stock’s Prospects

Stiff competition from the likes of TripAdvisor TRIP, Airbnb ABNB and Expedia Group EXPE, which are also making continuous efforts toward bolstering travel initiatives, pose a risk to BKNG’s market position.



While shares of both ABNB and TRIP have underperformed BKNG’s shares in the past month, the same for EXPE have outperformed. Shares of Airbnb and TripAdvisor have lost 6.4% and 8.1%, respectively, while Expedia shares have returned 24.1%.



Efforts include Tripadvisor’s introduction of new functionality that allows members to book hotel stays directly within its app through its partnership with global travel technology provider HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions).



Airbnb launched new features for group bookings, including an Icons category with stays hosted by celebrities in music, film, TV and sports.



Expedia, on the other hand, partnered with Wells Fargo and Mastercard to launch two co-branded credit cards, namely One Key and One Key+. The cards are designed to offer more flexibility for U.S. travelers.

Earnings Estimate Shows Downward Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $77.76 per share, indicating growth of 7.52% year over year. The earnings estimate moved down 5.8% in the past 30 days.



For 2024, the consensus mark for earnings has dropped 1% to $177.9 per share in the past 30 days. The figure suggests 16.34% over 2023.

What Should Investors Do with BKNG Stock?

Booking Holdings’ continuing efforts to bolster its market position and strong prospects in the promising e-commerce market are expected to benefit its top-line growth in the near term.



The Valuation Score of B suggests that BKNG shares are cheap at this moment.



However, the stiff competition and challenging macroeconomic conditions are headwinds.



Given the bright prospects of Booking Holdings, existing shareholders should maintain their positions while new investors should wait for a more favorable entry point.



Booking Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.