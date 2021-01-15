BKLN, XMVM: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Senior Loan ETF, which added 20,600,000 units, or a 9.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF, which added 570,000 units, for a 37.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of XMVM, in morning trading today Autonation is off about 3.2%, and Arrow Electronics is lower by about 1.2%.

