Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Senior Loan ETF, where 18,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.2% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the United States Fund Finder & ETF Screener, which lost 400,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of RDMX, in morning trading today Royal Bank of Canada is off about 0.9%, and Toronto-dominion Bank is lower by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: BKLN, RDMX: Big ETF Outflows

