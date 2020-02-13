BKLN, PSMM: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Senior Loan ETF, where 15,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF, which lost 200,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PSMM, in morning trading today Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade is trading flat, and Invesco Rafi Strategic US ETF is relatively unchanged.

