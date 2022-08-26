BKLN, MEME: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), where 13,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.2% decrease week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the MEME ETF (MEME), which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: Investors Turn Attention to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech