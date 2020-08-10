BKLN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (Symbol: BKLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.75, changing hands as high as $21.77 per share. Invesco Senior Loan shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKLN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.06 per share, with $22.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.75.

