BKLN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (Symbol: BKLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.68, changing hands as high as $22.69 per share. Invesco Senior Loan shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKLN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.59 per share, with $23.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.