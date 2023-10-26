BKLC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the BKLC ETF (Symbol: BKLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.90, changing hands as low as $78.48 per share. BKLC shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKLC's low point in its 52 week range is $67.97 per share, with $86.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.44.

