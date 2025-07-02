$BKKT stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BKKT stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,593,777 of trading volume.

$BKKT Insider Trading Activity

$BKKT insiders have traded $BKKT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DE'ANA DOW sold 19,200 shares for an estimated $247,530

MARC D'ANNUNZIO (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $142,082

$BKKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $BKKT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

