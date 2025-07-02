$BKKT stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BKKT stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,593,777 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BKKT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BKKT stock page:
$BKKT Insider Trading Activity
$BKKT insiders have traded $BKKT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DE'ANA DOW sold 19,200 shares for an estimated $247,530
- MARC D'ANNUNZIO (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $142,082
$BKKT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $BKKT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 54,109 shares (+516.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $469,125
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 47,155 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $408,833
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 35,415 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $307,048
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 32,885 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,112
- HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 32,175 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $278,957
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 29,194 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,111
- OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP added 24,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,814
