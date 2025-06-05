Stocks
BKKT

$BKKT stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 05, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$BKKT stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,375,796 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BKKT:

$BKKT Insider Trading Activity

$BKKT insiders have traded $BKKT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DE'ANA DOW sold 19,200 shares for an estimated $247,530
  • MARC D'ANNUNZIO (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $142,082

$BKKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $BKKT stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

