BKI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.97, changing hands as low as $60.68 per share. Black Knight Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKI's low point in its 52 week range is $51.91 per share, with $76.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.72.

