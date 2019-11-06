BKI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.92, changing hands as low as $53.61 per share. Black Knight Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKI's low point in its 52 week range is $42.30 per share, with $64.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.14.

