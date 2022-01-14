BKI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.32, changing hands as low as $74.58 per share. Black Knight Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKI's low point in its 52 week range is $68.60 per share, with $87.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.