BKI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.01, changing hands as high as $65.18 per share. Black Knight Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKI's low point in its 52 week range is $52 per share, with $79.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.75.

