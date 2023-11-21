News & Insights

BKH Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

November 21, 2023 — 08:01 am EST

Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.9% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Black Hills Corporation is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.26% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $51,651,472 worth of BKH shares.

Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Black Hills Corporation is $2.5/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/16/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BKH, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

BKH+Dividend+History+Chart

BKH operates in the Electric Utilities sector, among companies like NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), and Southern Company (SO).

