BKE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.72, changing hands as low as $36.57 per share. Buckle, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKE's low point in its 52 week range is $26.50 per share, with $50.3542 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.74.

