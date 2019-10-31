BKD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (Symbol: BKD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.37, changing hands as low as $7.26 per share. Brookdale Senior Living Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKD's low point in its 52 week range is $5.97 per share, with $9.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.