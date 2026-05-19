BK Technologies Stock Declines Post Q1 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y

Shares of BK Technologies Corporation BKTI have lost 3.8% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 0.7% decline over the same period. Over the past month, BKTI stock has lost 10.4%, while the S&P 500 advanced 4.9%.

BK Technologies’ Earnings Snapshot

BK Technologies reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $21.3 million compared with $19.1 million, up 11.8% year over year, driven by strong demand from federal, state and local agencies for its BKR Series radios. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 25.5% to 69 cents from 55 cents in the year-ago quarter, while non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS rose 41.9% to 88 cents from 62 cents.

Net income improved 29.5% to $2.8 million from $2.1 million a year earlier. Gross margin expanded 483 basis points to 51.8% from 47%, reflecting a favorable product mix and stronger adoption of the higher-margin BKR 9000 multiband radio. Operating income climbed 12.8% to $3.3 million from $2.9 million in the prior-year period.

BKTI’s Demand Momentum and Product Adoption

Management said the quarter marked a strong start to its “Vision 2030” strategy, which is centered on the transition from single-band to multiband communications and the shift toward on-person broadband solutions. BKTI highlighted continued momentum for its BKR Series radios and growing adoption of BK ONE solutions.

BK Technologies noted that it has shipped more than 95,000 BKR 5000 radios since the product launched in late 2020. During the quarter, the company secured an order from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for 500 BKR 9000 multiband radios, which management cited as evidence of growing customer acceptance of its multiband platform.

The company also unveiled the BKR 9500 multiband mobile radio at FDIC International in April. Management said the product generated strong customer engagement and that BK Technologies had already received its first order from a large existing customer in the Southwest. The company remains on track for Federal Communications Commission approval in the second half of 2026 and expects shipments to begin in the first half of 2027.

BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Quote

BK Technologies’ Margin Expansion and Cash Generation

BK Technologies continued to improve profitability during the quarter as higher-margin products gained traction. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23.7% year over year to $3.9 million from $3.2 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 180 basis points to 18.7% from 16.9%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 28.3% to $7.7 million from $6 million a year earlier, primarily because of higher engineering and product development spending tied to new products and software initiatives. Engineering and product development costs increased 44.4% to $3.7 million from $2.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

BKTI generated after-tax free cash flow of $4.1 million during the quarter, up 44% year over year. Cash and cash equivalents reached a record $28.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $22.8 million at year-end 2025. BK Technologies ended the quarter debt-free. Working capital improved to $41.4 million as of March 31, 2026, from $37.3 million at year-end 2025.

Management also noted that return on invested capital improved to 24.7% on a trailing 12-month basis.

BKTI’s Management Outlook

BK Technologies reiterated its fiscal 2026 guidance, calling for revenue of at least $90 million, gross margin above 50%, GAAP EPS of $3.15 per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $3.55 per diluted share.

Management stated that its capital allocation strategy remains focused on investing in engineering, software and product development to support long-term growth initiatives under the Vision 2030 roadmap. Executives also said they expect continued adoption of the BKR 9000 and a faster adoption curve for the BKR 9500 compared with the earlier rollout of the BKR 9000 platform.

BKTI added that beginning in 2026, engineering costs related to BKR 9500 development are being expensed as incurred rather than capitalized, affecting reported earnings comparisons.

BK Technologies’ Other Developments

During the quarter, BK Technologies repurchased approximately 3,000 shares under its Rule 10b5-1 stock repurchase program, with about $3.5 million remaining under the current authorization.

Separately, BKTI disclosed that it filed a patent infringement complaint in February against AT&T Mobility and AT&T Services in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, seeking monetary and injunctive relief. AT&T has responded to the complaint, and the parties are reviewing resolution alternatives.

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BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BKTI): Free Stock Analysis Report

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